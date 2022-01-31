UrduPoint.com

Nadal 'doesn't Care' If He's Best Ever After Record 21st Slam

Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Nadal 'doesn't care' if he's best ever after record 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal says he "doesn't care much" if his record 21st Grand Slam title makes him the best men's tennis player in history, after edging ahead of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his thrilling Australian Open win

The 35-year-old Spaniard roared back from two sets down to defeat Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday in the final in Melbourne in what he called "the biggest comeback of my career".

Having suffered a foot injury last year which left him wondering if he would even play again, Nadal's stunning victory propelled him into the history books and left Federer and Djokovic trailing on 20 major crowns.

Federer was absent from Melbourne because of injury and the unvaccinated Djokovic was deported on the eve of the tournament after Australia cancelled his visa.

But Nadal does not intend to dwell for too long on the wider significance, even though "I know it's a special number, 21".

"I feel honoured, I feel lucky to achieve one more very special thing in my tennis career," Nadal told reporters early on Monday morning, the match having spilled over into the next day.

"I don't care much if I am the one or not the one, or the best of the history, not the best of the history.

"Honestly today I don't care much. For me it's about enjoying nights like today. That means everything for me."Nadal, whose second Australian Open title came 13 years after his first one, showed remarkable resilience against the younger Medvedev, who was touted as the favourite in the absence of defending champion Djokovic.

Nadal, whose brilliant career has been punctuated by injures, called the gruelling 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win "a very emotional night".

>