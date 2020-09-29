UrduPoint.com
Nadal Eases Into Roland Garros Second Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:23 AM

Rafael Nadal got his bid for a 13th Roland Garros title off to a comfortable start on Monday with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Egor Gerasimov of Belarus

World number two Nadal can level Roger Federer's record of 20 Slam titles with victory in Paris.

The 34-year-old will take on Mackenzie McDonald of the United States for a place in the last 32.

