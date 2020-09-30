Nadal eases into Roland Garros second round

Defending champion Rafael Nadal took another step closer to a 13th Roland Garros title on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald of the United States

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Defending champion Rafael Nadal took another step closer to a 13th Roland Garros title on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

Second seed Nadal claimed his 95th career win at the tournament and next faces either Kei Nishikori of Japan or Italy's Stefano Travaglia.

Nadal didn't face a break point in Wednesday's tie and hit 31 winners.