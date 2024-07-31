Nadal Having 'fun' In Olympic Dream Team With Alcaraz
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Rafael Nadal said he was "suffering" but having "fun" alongside Carlos Alcaraz after the Spanish dream team reached the men's doubles quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
The pair, dubbed "Nadalcaraz", edged out Dutch opponents Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in their second-round clash in cloying heat at Roland Garros winning 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 10-2.
The packed crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen made no secret of their support for the Spaniards regularly chanting: "Let's go Rafa, let's go".
"We had fun because the score was positive in the (match) tie-break," said Nadal, who is chasing a third Olympic gold.
"We have been suffering but we are enjoying playing together, we are creating good synergies, good energy, so yeah, we are having fun in general terms.
"We have the positive relationship outside of the court that helps inside (the court).
"
Nadal, 38, said the switch to doubles tennis was tough for singles specialists.
"We are not used to playing doubles so the only way to make that work well is to play with happiness, with energy, with high energy," he said. "That's what we are trying to do."
The red-shirted Nadal was dumped out of the singles by Novak Djokovic on Monday but emerged alongside his 21-year-old teammate to loud applause from the expectant crowd 24 hours later.
The Spaniards regularly put their opponents under pressure on serve in the opening set and finally broke in the seventh game when Alcaraz ripped a cross-court forehand winner.
French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz served out as the Spaniards wrapped up the set 6-4 in 54 minutes.
