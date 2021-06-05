UrduPoint.com
Nadal In French Open Fourth Round For 16th Time With 103rd Win

Muhammad Rameez 42 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:37 PM

Nadal in French Open fourth round for 16th time with 103rd win

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the French Open fourth round for the 16th time on Saturday with his third win of 2021 over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Nadal, chasing a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and goes on to face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last eight.

The third-seeded Spaniard, who now has a record in Paris of 103 wins against just two losses since his 2005 debut, defeated Sinner in the quarter-finals at last year's tournament.

