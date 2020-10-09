UrduPoint.com
Nadal Into 13th French Open Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:31 PM

Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal reached his 13th French Open final on Friday with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, setting up a potential blockbuster title clash against Novak Djokovic

For 34-year-old Nadal, it was a 99th win at Roland Garros since his 2005 debut and put him just one victory away from equalling Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

He is also into his 28th final at the majors.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris and chasing an 18th Grand Slam title, takes on Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second semi-final.

The world number one has his own date with destiny should he make Sunday's final as he bids to become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice.

