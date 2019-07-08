UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal Into Seventh Wimbledon Quarter-final

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Nadal into seventh Wimbledon quarter-final

Rafael Nadal reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the seventh time on Monday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over outclassed Joao Sousa of Portugal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Rafael Nadal reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the seventh time on Monday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over outclassed Joao Sousa of Portugal.

Third seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, will face either Sam Querrey or Tennys Sandgren in what will be his 39th appearance in a Slam quarter-final.

The 33-year-old Spaniard is chasing his 19th title at the majors which would put him just one behind the all-time record of 20 held by Roger Federer who he could face in the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Portugal Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Wimbledon

Recent Stories

US Envoy Volker Says US Supports Zelenskyy's Effor ..

31 seconds ago

Barty exits Wimbledon as Serena coasts through

33 seconds ago

Accused granted interim bail in corruption referen ..

35 seconds ago

Bautista Agut reaches first Wimbledon quarter-fina ..

39 seconds ago

Man City, Chelsea to host women's games at Etihad, ..

7 minutes ago

Untroubled Serena into Wimbledon quarter-finals

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.