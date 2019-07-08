Nadal into seventh Wimbledon quarter-final

Rafael Nadal reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the seventh time on Monday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over outclassed Joao Sousa of Portugal

Third seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, will face either Sam Querrey or Tennys Sandgren in what will be his 39th appearance in a Slam quarter-final.

The 33-year-old Spaniard is chasing his 19th title at the majors which would put him just one behind the all-time record of 20 held by Roger Federer who he could face in the semi-finals.