Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Rafael Nadal set-up a Wimbledon second round blockbuster with bitter Australian rival Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday after seeing off Japanese qualifier Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Two-time champion Nadal and Kyrgios have clashed off the court with the world number two accusing Kyrgios of "lacking respect" while the Australian described the Spaniard as "super salty".

"I am too old to get into all this stuff," Nadal said Tuesday.

"I believed in what I said but I am not going to get into a fight with anyone."