Nadal, Kyrgios To Clash In Wimbledon Blockbuster

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:48 PM

Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

Rafael Nadal set-up a Wimbledon second round blockbuster with bitter Australian rival Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday after seeing off Japanese qualifier Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

Two-time champion Nadal and Kyrgios have clashed off the court with the world number two accusing Kyrgios of "lacking respect" while the Australian described the Spaniard as "super salty".

Two-time champion Nadal and Kyrgios have clashed off the court with the world number two accusing Kyrgios of "lacking respect" while the Australian described the Spaniard as "super salty".

"I am too old to get into all this stuff," Nadal said Tuesday.

"I believed in what I said but I am not going to get into a fight with anyone."

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

