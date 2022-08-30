UrduPoint.com

Nadal Launches US Open Bid, Swiatek, Raducanu Head Women's Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Nadal launches US Open bid, Swiatek, Raducanu head women's draw

Rafael Nadal opens his bid for a 23rd Grand Slam title at the US Open on Tuesday as world number one Iga Swiatek and defending champion Emma Raducanu headline the women's draw

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal opens his bid for a 23rd Grand Slam title at the US Open on Tuesday as world number one Iga Swiatek and defending champion Emma Raducanu headline the women's draw.

After the searing emotion of Monday's salute to Serena Williams, the Open was set to return to something like normal service as action on the court took center stage.

Nadal launches his latest Grand Slam title campaign in Tuesday's night session, where he faces unheralded Australian Rinky Hijikata on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The second-seeded Spaniard is chasing a fifth victory in New York to go along with titles won in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

The 36-year-old has already won the Australian Open and French Open titles this season, but was forced to withdraw before his Wimbledon semi-final with an abdominal injury.

Since that curtailed Wimbledon campaign, Nadal has played just once -- a first-up loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati earlier this month.

That has inevitably led to questions about whether Nadal's creaking body can stand up to the punishing demands of a two-week campaign at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal acknowledged those concerns in a pre-tournament press conference, revealing that he had deliberately held himself back in Cincinnati to protect his injury.

"I take it very easy in the Cincinnati, too, in the practices. The match, I try my best without putting all the effort there on the serve," Nadal said.

Related Topics

World Cincinnati New York Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira Women 2017 2019 Australian Open All Best Court Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Russia, ASEAN to Expand Energy Cooperation - Russi ..

Russia, ASEAN to Expand Energy Cooperation - Russian Energy Ministry

15 seconds ago
 Solomon Islands Prime Minister Says US Coast Guard ..

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Says US Coast Guard Ship Denied Entry Due to Late ..

16 seconds ago
 UN Convoy Delivers Aid to People Living Near Front ..

UN Convoy Delivers Aid to People Living Near Front Lines in Donetsk Region - Duj ..

18 seconds ago
 Iraqi President Sees Snap Parliamentary Elections ..

Iraqi President Sees Snap Parliamentary Elections as Way Out of Crisis

22 seconds ago
 Pentagon Chief Says US Work Against Terrorism Not ..

Pentagon Chief Says US Work Against Terrorism Not Done One Year After Afghanista ..

5 minutes ago
 Evenepoel aces time-trial to stretch Vuelta lead

Evenepoel aces time-trial to stretch Vuelta lead

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.