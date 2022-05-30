UrduPoint.com

Nadal Loses Out As Djokovic French Open Clash Gets Night Session

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Nadal loses out as Djokovic French Open clash gets night session

Rafael Nadal's French Open quarter-final against long-time rival Novak Djokovic will take place in Tuesday's night session at Roland Garros despite the 13-time champion's desire to play in the day

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal's French Open quarter-final against long-time rival Novak Djokovic will take place in Tuesday's night session at Roland Garros despite the 13-time champion's desire to play in the day.

Officials confirmed Monday that the pair's 59th career meeting will be the late match under the lights of Court Philippe Chatrier with the day's other quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev set for the afternoon.

"I don't like to play on clay during the night, because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it's cold," said Nadal last week.

"I think that makes a big difference between the way tennis is played on clay during the night and during the day." Djokovic had hinted he would prefer to face Nadal as late as possible.

"All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests," said the world number one and defending champion.

Alcaraz said it would have been "unfair" if he was ordered to play after 9pm for the third time. Nadal and Djokovic have played one match each so far after dark.

Zverev was also dismissive of night-time conditions.

"I don't mind the evening sessions when it's 30 degrees during the day," said the 25-year-old.

"When it's 14 degrees, then in the night it's going to be what, 8, 9, something like that, it gets difficult." Organisers faced a dilemma over scheduling with host broadcaster Prime Video having the rights to the tournament's 10 night sessions.

Officials said an agreement had been reached whereby the match -- the 10th between Djokovic and Nadal at Roland Garros -- would be available free to air.

"The quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal scheduled for Tuesday 31 May at 8:45 p.m. will be free to watch as unrestricted content in France across Prime Video mobile and web apps," said a statement.

However, France's public service broadcaster, which carries coverage of the tournament on terrestrial channels, hit out.

"France Televisions regrets this decision which deprives French viewers of one of the most beautiful adverts of the tournament," they said in a statement.

Related Topics

Tennis World Mobile France Rafael Nadal May All Agreement Court P

Recent Stories

Xi Jinping welcomes Hong Kong's next leader John L ..

Xi Jinping welcomes Hong Kong's next leader John Lee

1 minute ago
 Hashish recovered, one arrested

Hashish recovered, one arrested

1 minute ago
 Transporters of Hazara region increase fares

Transporters of Hazara region increase fares

1 minute ago
 Till twelfth day, a total tax of Rs. 3 crore and 5 ..

Till twelfth day, a total tax of Rs. 3 crore and 57 lakhs was collected

1 minute ago
 14 killed, 1,020 injured in 956 road accidents in ..

14 killed, 1,020 injured in 956 road accidents in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 MQMP seeks explanation from HDA over allegedly dol ..

MQMP seeks explanation from HDA over allegedly doling out expensive plots to bur ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.