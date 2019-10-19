UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal Marries Partner Of 14 Years In Mallorca

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:43 PM

Nadal marries partner of 14 years in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday.

Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.

Related Topics

Married Wife Fortaleza Spain Rafael Nadal From

Recent Stories

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

3 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini seeks to unite right at Rome rally ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Stockholm results - collated

3 minutes ago

Head injury: 20 pc death rate can be reduced: Rese ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Borisov Notes High Chances of New Moscow- ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.