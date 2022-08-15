UrduPoint.com

Nadal Missing From Spain's Davis Cup Squad, Djokovic To Play For Serbia

Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Nadal missing from Spain's Davis Cup squad, Djokovic to play for Serbia

Rafael Nadal will sit out the group stage of the Davis Cup finals next month after not being named in the Spain team on Monday, while Novak Djokovic is set to lead group rivals Serbia

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal will sit out the group stage of the Davis Cup finals next month after not being named in the Spain team on Monday, while Novak Djokovic is set to lead group rivals Serbia.

The 36-year-old Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open titles earlier this year to take his men's record tally of Grand Slam singles triumphs to 22.

But he was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon with an abdominal injury before his scheduled semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal is making his return this week at the Cincinnati Masters as he prepares for the US Open, but will not make a first Davis Cup appearance since winning the tournament for the fifth time with Spain in 2019.

Spain will instead be looking to teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz for inspiration.

Sergi Bruguera's team will face Serbia, Canada and South Korea in Group B which is being staged in Valencia from September 13-18.

The 16-team event could mark the return to action for Djokovic, who has not played since winning a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam last month.

The Serb missed last week's Montreal Masters over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and has pulled out of the US Open tune-up in Cincinnati for the same reason.

However, he still remains hopeful of competing in the year's final major at Flushing Meadows.

Alexander Zverev will head up the Germany team as the world number two fights to be fit for the US Open starting August 29.

Zverev underwent surgery after suffering torn ankle ligaments at the French Open. He will feature on home soil in Group C matches against France, Belgium and Australia in Hamburg.

Australia will be without the in-form Kyrgios, whose nine-match winning run ended in the Montreal quarter-finals.

The top two in each of the four groups will progress to the knock-out phase in Malaga in November.

Andy Murray will play for 2015 winners Britain who face Kazakhstan, the United States and the Netherlands in Glasgow.

Related Topics

World Australia Canada France Germany Hamburg Progress Malaga Valencia Same Glasgow Lead Cincinnati Spain Belgium South Korea United States Serbia Kazakhstan Netherlands Rafael Nadal August September November 2015 2019 Australian Open Event From Top Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Minister orders to increase health, education faci ..

Minister orders to increase health, education facilities for miners

36 seconds ago
 Protests as Ruto declared president-elect in dispu ..

Protests as Ruto declared president-elect in disputed vote outcome

1 minute ago
 Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote ..

Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote

2 minutes ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in Egypt chur ..

President grieved over loss of lives in Egypt church fire incident

2 minutes ago
 Azadi cycle rally held

Azadi cycle rally held

2 minutes ago
 Long Covid may negatively impact performance at wo ..

Long Covid may negatively impact performance at work

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.