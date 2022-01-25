UrduPoint.com

Nadal Outlasts Shapovalov In Five-set Thriller To Reach Semis

Rafael Nadal moved to within two matches of a record 21st Grand Slam title with a dogfight five-set quarter-final win over Canadian Denis Shapovalov at the Australian Open on Tuesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal moved to within two matches of a record 21st Grand Slam title with a dogfight five-set quarter-final win over Canadian Denis Shapovalov at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Spanish fifth seed edged 14th seed Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in 4hr 8min on Rod Laver Arena to advance to his seventh semi-final in Melbourne where he will face either Matteo Berrettini or Gael Monfils.

