UrduPoint.com

Nadal Says Djokovic Should Be Allowed To Play Australian Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Nadal says Djokovic should be allowed to play Australian Open

Rafael Nadal believes "justice has spoken" and "it is the fairest thing" for Novak Djokovic to play in the Australian Open, following the decision of a judge

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal believes "justice has spoken" and "it is the fairest thing" for Novak Djokovic to play in the Australian Open, following the decision of a judge.

"Regardless of whether or not I agree on some things with Djokovic, without any doubt, justice has spoken," Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday.

The Spaniard's comments come after judge Anthony Kelly ordered on Monday the immediate release of Djokovic in Australia.

He had been held for four nights in an immigration detention facility in Melbourne after he failed to present a solid medical reason for not being jabbed against Covid-19.

Related Topics

Australia Melbourne Rafael Nadal Australian Open

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis to undergo minor eye surgery

Waqar Younis to undergo minor eye surgery

16 minutes ago
 Van catches fire in burewala

Van catches fire in burewala

3 minutes ago
 AIOU uploads workshop results on its website

AIOU uploads workshop results on its website

3 minutes ago
 India begins booster campaign as Omicron cases soa ..

India begins booster campaign as Omicron cases soar

3 minutes ago
 Multi-million automatic Met office established at ..

Multi-million automatic Met office established at CCRI to promote agriculture in ..

4 minutes ago
 PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speec ..

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.