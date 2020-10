Nadal sets up Roland Garros last-16 clash with 213th-ranked Korda

Rafael Nadal charged into the French Open last 16 on Friday with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 win over Italian world number 74 Stefano Travaglia

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Rafael Nadal charged into the French Open last 16 on Friday with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 win over Italian world number 74 Stefano Travaglia.

The 12-time Roland Garros champion next faces American qualifier Sebastian Korda, ranked a lowly 213th, for a quarter-final spot.

Nadal has yet to drop a set in Paris this week and took a stride closer towards equalling Roger Federer's record of 20 major titles.