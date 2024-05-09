Nadal Squeezes Past Qualifier Bergs In Rome Opener
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 09, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Rafael Nadal battled into the second round of the Rome Open on Thursday after bouncing back from a set down to beat qualifier Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Rafael Nadal battled into the second round of the Rome Open on Thursday after bouncing back from a set down to beat qualifier Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Clay court icon Nadal will face world number nine Hubert Hurkacz next as he continued his comeback from injury with a punishing match against his Belgian opponent which lasted nearly three hours.
Also on Nadal's side of the draw are last year's winner, world number four Daniil Medvedev, and the beaten finalist Holger Rune.
Nadal has in recent times been a shadow of the player who has won 22 Grand Slams in a storied career which has also brought a record 10 titles in Rome, his most recent in 2021.
The 37-year-old has struggled with injury, dropping down to 305 in the world rankings after missing almost all of last year.
He returned in April from another three-month lay-off with a second-round exit in Barcelona before reaching the last 16 in Madrid last week.
He showed glimpses of his old self against Bergs who is ranked 108 in the world and is an eight-time title winner on the Challenger tour.
Outsider Bergs, 24, had in previous tournaments taken sets off high-profile players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and last year's losing Rome finalist Holger Rune, and he pushed his illustrious rival all the way.
The big-hitting Belgian briefly looked like he might win the biggest match of his career to date before Nadal fought back to take a hard-fought victory.
Recent Stories
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP
All possible relief being provided to police personnel
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme
More Stories From Sports
-
RSO Hazara organises regional athletics championship on World Athletic Day8 minutes ago
-
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final2 hours ago
-
28th edition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Golf Championship-2024 begins4 hours ago
-
PBCC gearing up to host 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup4 hours ago
-
Pak Taekwondo teams to participate in Asian C'ships5 hours ago
-
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final2 hours ago
-
Kewell seeks coaching redemption in AFC Champions League final2 hours ago
-
Kewell seeks coaching redemption in AFC Champions League final2 hours ago
-
Ohtani interpreter to plead guilty over $17 mn fraud: US Justice Dept2 hours ago
-
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final2 hours ago
-
Ohtani interpreter to plead guilty over $17 mln fraud: US Justice Dept2 hours ago
-
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown20 hours ago