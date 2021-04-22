UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal Struggles Past World Number 111 Ivashka In Barcelona Opener

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:18 AM

Nadal struggles past world number 111 Ivashka in Barcelona opener

Rafael Nadal had to fight back from a set down to defeat Belarus qualifier Ilya Ivashka on Wednesday as the Spaniard survived an early test in his bid to win the Barcelona title for the 12th time

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal had to fight back from a set down to defeat Belarus qualifier Ilya Ivashka on Wednesday as the Spaniard survived an early test in his bid to win the Barcelona title for the 12th time.

The 34-year-old Nadal, who suffered a surprise quarter-final exit at the hands of Andrey Rublev in the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals last week, dropped the first set against the world 111 before pulling through 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

It was Nadal's 62nd win in the tournament against just four defeats.

He next faces either Japan's Kei Nishikori, the 2014 and 2015 Barcelona champion, or Chile's Christian Garin in the quarter-finals.

Fiery Italian Fabio Fognini was defaulted from the event for verbally abusing a line judge.

The 33-year-old was trailing world number 147 Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-0, 4-4 when he clashed with the official and was defaulted by the umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fognini is one of only a small number of players to have been defaulted from a match.

The most famous incident involved world number one Novak Djokovic who was disqualified from the 2020 US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball.

Nick Kyrgios was defaulted at the Rome tournament in 2019 after hurling a chair on to the court.

Fognini, the world number 27, is no stranger to being disqualified.

At the 2017 US Open, he was booted out of the tournament and fined $24,000 for a series of insults aimed at a female chair umpire.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Monte Carlo champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased past Spain's Jaume Munar 6-0, 6-2.

It was a far more comfortable afternoon for the Greek than the last time he faced Munar.

That was at the 2020 French Open where he dropped the first two sets before winning their first round tie.

Monte Carlo runner-up Rublev, seeded three, also progressed with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Italian lucky loser Federico Gaio.

Related Topics

World Rome Barcelona Spain Belarus Japan Chile Rafael Nadal 2017 2015 2019 2020 Christian Event From Court US Open

Recent Stories

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

6 minutes ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

6 minutes ago

ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oi ..

36 minutes ago

Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

1 hour ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Su ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.