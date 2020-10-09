UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal Sweeps Into 13th French Open Final

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Nadal sweeps into 13th French Open final

Paris, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal reached his 13th French Open final on Friday with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, setting up a potential blockbuster title clash against Novak Djokovic.

For 34-year-old Nadal, it was a 99th win at Roland Garros since his 2005 debut and put him just one victory away from equalling Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

He is also into his 28th final at the majors and has not dropped a set in the tournament this year.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris and chasing an 18th Grand Slam title, takes on Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second semi-final.

The world number one has his own date with destiny should he make Sunday's final as he bids to become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice.

"It's always incredible to play here and this is a very special moment," said Nadal after a 10th win in 11 matches against Schwartzman who had shocked him in Rome last month.

"I played a couple of bad points in the third set but Diego is a very tough player.

He probably makes more breaks on the tour than others.

"It was difficult until the end but it was a positive match for me." Nadal fought off two break points in a marathon 14-minute opening game.

The world number two then broke for 2-0 but Schwartzman retrieved it immediately.

It was a brief respite for the 5ft 6in (1.68m) player affectionately known as "El Peque" ("shorty"), as the 28-year-old was broken again in the fourth game.

The Argentine saved a couple of set points but dumped the third one in the net and the opener was Nadal's after 65 minutes on court.

Nadal was comfortably the stronger, breaking in the third and ninth games for a two sets lead.

With the match and his spirit seemingly drifting away, Schwartzman dropped serve again to go 3-1 down in the third.

But he rallied as Nadal slipped into passivity and by the 11th game he was on back on serve although he remonstrated with himself for squandering three break points that would have left him serving for the set.

Related Topics

Century World Marathon Paris Rome Man Lead Argentina Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Sunday 2016 All From Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

19 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

1 hour ago

UK extends jobs support for virus-shuttered firms

8 minutes ago

University of Sindh finalizes arrangements to cond ..

8 minutes ago

Aliyev Rules Out Creation of New Line of Contact i ..

8 minutes ago

Antonov Urges US to Eliminate Its Chemical Weapons ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.