Nadal Sweeps Into French Open Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 27, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Rafael Nadal continued his pursuit of a 14th French Open title, cruising past Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the last 16 on Friday

The 21-time major champion will play Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the quarter-finals, where world number one Novak Djokovic could await him.

Nadal is now 108-3 at Roland Garros in his career.

"I think I played a good match against a good player. I'm very happy to win," said Nadal.

