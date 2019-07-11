UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal To Face Federer In Wimbledon Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Nadal to face Federer in Wimbledon semi-finals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Rafael Nadal will play great rival Roger Federer in a blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final after beating Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard will face Federer at Wimbledon for the first time since their epic 2008 final.

Nadal's victory also keeps alive his hopes of emulating Bjorn Borg in winning the French Open and Wimbledon titles back to back three times.

With Roberto Bautista Agut also reaching the semi-finals earlier on Wednesday it is the first time two Spaniards have reached the last four of the tournament.

Related Topics

Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

2 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

2 hours ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.