Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Nadal To Miss French Open Warm-up Tournament In Monte Carlo

Muhammad Rameez Published April 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Nadal to miss French Open warm-up tournament in Monte Carlo

Madrid, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Rafael Nadal's preparation for a tilt at a record-extending 15th French Open title suffered a blow when he announced Tuesday his withdrawal from the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters.

"Hi everyone, I'm still not ready to compete at the highest level," the 36-year-old Spaniard tweeted.

"I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo." The Monte Carlo tournament, which Nadal has won 11 times, begins on Saturday, while the French Open starts May 28.

Nadal said he was hoping to return soon from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January, suffering a second round exit against Mackenzie McDonald.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, with his sights set on a return at the start of the clay court season.

Record Monte Carlo Masters champion Nadal won the tournament eight consecutive times between 2005 and 2012.

After the tournament's director said Nadal was registered for this year's edition, the Spaniard last week denied he was set to participate.

"I don't know who gets this information, but obviously if it were true, I would confirm it, but, unfortunately, I cannot confirm it," said Nadal at an event.

"Things are moving day by day, and I don't say things that I can't fulfil."

Related Topics

India Miami January May Australian Open Event From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

10 minutes ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

10 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

11 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

35 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.