Nadal Weathers Kyrgios Storm To Make Australian Open Quarters
Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:53 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :World number one Rafael Nadal weathered a fierce storm from gutsy showman Nick Kyrgios Monday to set up an Australian Open quarter-final against Dominic Thiem and keep alive his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title.
The Spanish top seed came through a riveting clash on Rod Laver Arena 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) to end the gallant hopes of the basketball-mad Australian, who came on court wearing an LA Lakers shirt in honour of Kobe Bryant.