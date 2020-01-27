UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal Weathers Kyrgios Storm To Make Australian Open Quarters

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:53 PM

Nadal weathers Kyrgios storm to make Australian Open quarters

World number one Rafael Nadal weathered a fierce storm from gutsy showman Nick Kyrgios Monday to set up an Australian Open quarter-final against Dominic Thiem and keep alive his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :World number one Rafael Nadal weathered a fierce storm from gutsy showman Nick Kyrgios Monday to set up an Australian Open quarter-final against Dominic Thiem and keep alive his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title.

The Spanish top seed came through a riveting clash on Rod Laver Arena 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) to end the gallant hopes of the basketball-mad Australian, who came on court wearing an LA Lakers shirt in honour of Kobe Bryant.

Related Topics

Storm World Kobe Rafael Nadal Australian Open From Top Court

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

58 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

3 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

3 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

3 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.