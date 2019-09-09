UrduPoint.com
Nadal Wins 19th Slam Title By Edging Five-set US Open Thriller

Muhammad Rameez 40 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:40 AM

New York, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Delivering one of his most dramatic major final performances, Rafael Nadal captured his 19th career Grand Slam title Sunday by winning his fourth US Open, outlasting Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander moved one shy of Roger Federer's all-time men's record 20 Grand Slam triumphs and became the second-oldest New York champion in the Open era after Ken Rosewall in 1970 at age 35.

"Has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career," Nadal said.

A video tribute in the wake of his gritty triumph moved Nadal to tears.

"The way that the match became very dramatic at the end, that makes this day unforgettable," Nadal said.

