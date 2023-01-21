Nadal wins battle of the southpaws against Draper in Australian Open Round

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Rafael Nadal won the battle of the southpaws against Jack Draper in the Australian Open 2023 men's singles Round 1 game on Monday

Rafael Nadal won the battle of the southpaws against Jack Draper in the Australian Open 2023 men's singles Round 1 game on Monday.

The top seed eliminated the young Brit with set scores of 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, and 6-1 after a more than three-hour-long match.

"I'm super happy to be back here in Australia one more time," said the Spaniard.

"I don't know. It's like my 19th season on the professional tour. I'm very excited about this new beginning� The last couple of months haven't been easy for me, but hopefully, this victory will help me."Draper, 21, said, "(It was a) real honor to play against him, someone I've idolized growing up, to go toe-to-toe with him on a big court like that is special."

