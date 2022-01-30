Nadal wins fourth set to level Australian Open final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal won the fourth set of the Australian Open final 6-4 to take the championship match against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev into a decider on Sunday.

The Spanish sixth seed is aiming for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title and kept his hopes alive by grinding down an increasingly agitated Medvedev, breaking two times to the Russian's one.

Medvedev, who is bidding for a second major after his US Open title last year, won the opening two sets 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) before Nadal clinched the third 6-4.