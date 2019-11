Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters just minutes before the scheduled start of his semi-final against Denis Shapovalov on Saturday, leaving the Canadian to play Novak Djokovic in the final

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters just minutes before the scheduled start of his semi-final against Denis Shapovalov on Saturday, leaving the Canadian to play Novak Djokovic in the final.

Second seed Nadal could have secured the year-end world number one ranking by winning the Bercy title this week.