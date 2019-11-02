UrduPoint.com
Nadal Withdraws Injured From Paris Masters Before Semi-final

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:58 PM

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters through injury just minutes before the scheduled start of his semi-final against Denis Shapovalov on Saturday, leaving the Canadian to play Novak Djokovic in the final

Second seed Nadal could have secured the year-end world number one ranking by winning the Bercy title this week.

Djokovic had beaten Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the first semi-final, but with an expectant crowd waiting in their seats for the second last-four match, it was announced that Nadal was out of the tournament.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion will take over from Djokovic at the top of the world rankings next week, despite missing out on the chance to win a maiden title at Bercy.

Four-time champion Djokovic will take on 20-year-old Shapovalov on Sunday.

