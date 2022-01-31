Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and make history with "a special" 21st Grand Slam men's title in the Australian Open final on Sunday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and make history with "a special" 21st Grand Slam men's title in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

The Spanish great looked dead and buried as the Russian world number two carved out a two-set lead but Nadal surged home for one of his mightiest comeback wins 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in 5hr 24min on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal came out on top in the physical war of attrition to move ahead of "Big Three" rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time list of men's major winners.

Djokovic missed his chance to improve on his nine Australian Open wins when he was deported over vaccination issues on the eve of the tournament, while Federer is injured.