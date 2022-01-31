UrduPoint.com

Nadal's Mightiest Comeback Secures 'special' 21st Slam

Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2022 | 12:38 PM

Nadal's mightiest comeback secures 'special' 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and make history with "a special" 21st Grand Slam men's title in the Australian Open final on Sunday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and make history with "a special" 21st Grand Slam men's title in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

The Spanish great looked dead and buried as the Russian world number two carved out a two-set lead but Nadal surged home for one of his mightiest comeback wins 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in 5hr 24min on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal came out on top in the physical war of attrition to move ahead of "Big Three" rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time list of men's major winners.

Djokovic missed his chance to improve on his nine Australian Open wins when he was deported over vaccination issues on the eve of the tournament, while Federer is injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World Russia Big Three Lead Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Sunday Australian Open From Top

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband ..

PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband Ben Cutting

15 minutes ago
 Int community, world powers should force India to ..

Int community, world powers should force India to stop killing of innocent Kashm ..

20 seconds ago
 Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to ..

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to Administer Booster Shots - Rep ..

23 minutes ago
 Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attend ..

Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attending Party Amid COVID-19 Surge ..

23 minutes ago
 Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of ..

Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of Russia sanctions

23 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Q ..

PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Quetta Gladiators

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>