Nadeem Khan Appointed Selection Committee Coordinator

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Nadeem Khan has been appointed as Coordinator - Nadeem Khan appointed selection committee coordinator.National Selection Committee following a recruitment process, said a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board.Nadeem Khan appointed selection committee coordinator.Nadeem will act as a bridge between chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the six selectors by gathering feedback, information and maintaining players' profile from the domestic matches, and presenting to the selection committee so that the data can be used in their decision-making.Nadeem Khan appointed selection committee coordinator.Nadeem will neither be part of the national selection committee nor will have a say in selection matters.Part of Nadeem Khan appointed selection committee coordinator.

Nadeem's responsibilities will require domestic traveling, watching local matches, keeping a track and preparing reports on high-performing players, and speaking with the six city association coaches on a regular basis.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nadeem Khan appointed selection committee coordinator.

Nadeem Khan and welcome him to the PCB family. Nadeem Khan appointed selection committee coordinator. Nadeem is one of the most respected cricketers and is admired for his overall cricket knowledge, insight of domestic cricket and ability to speak openly, frankly and honestly."When we had unveiled Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector and head coach, we had stated we will provide all necessary support to allow Misbah to fulfill his responsibilities and achieve his objectives and targets.

Nadeem Khan appointed selection committee coordinator.LAHORE (Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) adeem's appointment is a testament to that statement."

