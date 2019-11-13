Nadeem of Army wins 42km marathon in 33rd National Games

Promising athlete Nadeem Hassan of Pakistan Army claimed gold medal after winning the 42 kilometers marathon of the 33rd National Games played at Swat Motorway crossing through the archaeological Ghandara Civilization site in Jamal Ghari in Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Promising athlete Nadeem Hassan of Pakistan Army claimed gold medal after winning the 42 kilometers marathon of the 33rd National Games played at Swat Motorway crossing through the archaeological Ghandara Civilization site in Jamal Ghari in Mardan district.

The archaeological site has an ancient Buddhist monastery, considered as the most imposing relics of Buddhism in all of Ghandhara. Ghandhara Buddhists civilization from where the marathon started in the eve hours which nicely arranged by the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the strong support of Pakistan Athletic Federation, Pakistan Olympic Association and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association. The objective of holding the marathon is to promote historical Ghandhara civilization to rest of the world.

All the 22 athletes visited the tomb of Shaheed Karnal Sher Khan and offered fateha, before starting a 42 kilometers road race from Karnal Sher Khan Inter-Change. The objective of holding the marathon, a very important event of the Athletic Meet, part of the 33rd National Games is to highlight the true image of the Ghandara Civilization through a slogan of the Games "Sports Tourism".

Nadeem of Pakistan Army clocked 2.24.13second by winning the gold medal, followed by Noshariwa Ashiq of Punjab 2.29.15sec and Sher Khan of Wapda with his time 2.36.92sec took bronze medal.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abidd Wazir, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Development, Directorate of Sports KP Niamat Ullah Marwat, President KP Athletic Association and former international athlete Habib Ur Rehman, players and officials of the Meet and 1122 were also present.

The Buddhist monastery was founded in the 1st century CE, and was in use until the 7th century. The Complex is regarded by archaeologists as being particularly representative of the architecture of Buddhist monastic centers from its era. Takht-i-Bahi was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980.

The ruins are located about 15 kilometers from Mardan in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province. A small fortified city, dating from the same era, sits nearby. The ruins also sit near a modern village known by the same name. It is located around 500 feet atop the small hill and around 2 km from village bazzar. The surrounding area is famous for sugar cane, wheat, maize, vegetable, and orchard cultivation. Once remote and little visited, the site now has a road and car park, set some way below the ruins, and has become popular with visitors.

Despite numerous invasions into the area, Takht-i-Bahi's hilltop location seems to have protected it from destruction, unlike many comparable early Buddhist monastic complexes. The Complex was occupied continuously until Late Antiquity (7th century CE), when charitable funding for the site ended.

The first modern historical reference to these ruins was made in 1836 by the French Officer, the Buddhist remains are in a village named Mazdoorabad. Explorations and excavations on this site began in 1864. A significant number of objects from the site can be found in the British Museum. The site underwent a major restoration in the 1920s.