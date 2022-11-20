UrduPoint.com

Nadir Magsi Wins 7th Thal Jeep Rally

Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Nadir Magsi wins 7th Thal Jeep rally

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Mir Nadir Magsi won the 7th Thal Jeep Rally 2022 while Asif Fazal Chaudhary stood second and Muhammad Jafar Magsi remained on third position.

The final round of the 7th Thal Jeep rally was started this morning in which 38 stock category vehicles participated.

A tough competition was expected between renowned racers including Mir Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Muhammad Ali Sultan, Asif Fazal Chaudhry and last year's defending champion Zain Mehmood.

Mir Nadir Magsi chased the finishing point in 2 hours 10 minutes and 15 seconds and took first position.

Fazal Chaudhary reached the finishing line in 2 hours 12 minutes and 32 seconds and baggage second position and Jafar Magsi reached in 2 hours 50 minutes and 16 seconds.

A musical night and prize distribution ceremony will be held at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh tonight.

Strict security arrangements were made during 7th Thal Jeep rally keeping in view the rush of people at the finishing point and on the track.

Related Topics

Vehicles Muzaffargarh Muhammad Ali Nadir Magsi Jeep

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.