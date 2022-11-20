Nadir Magsi wins 7th Thal Jeep rally

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Mir Nadir Magsi won the 7th Thal Jeep Rally 2022 while Asif Fazal Chaudhary stood second and Muhammad Jafar Magsi remained on third position.

The final round of the 7th Thal Jeep rally was started this morning in which 38 stock category vehicles participated.

A tough competition was expected between renowned racers including Mir Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Muhammad Ali Sultan, Asif Fazal Chaudhry and last year's defending champion Zain Mehmood.

Mir Nadir Magsi chased the finishing point in 2 hours 10 minutes and 15 seconds and took first position.

Fazal Chaudhary reached the finishing line in 2 hours 12 minutes and 32 seconds and baggage second position and Jafar Magsi reached in 2 hours 50 minutes and 16 seconds.

A musical night and prize distribution ceremony will be held at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh tonight.

Strict security arrangements were made during 7th Thal Jeep rally keeping in view the rush of people at the finishing point and on the track.