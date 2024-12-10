Nafay Guides UMT Markhors Win Against Engro Dolphins
Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2024 | 07:09 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Opening batter Khawaja Mohammad Nafay smashed a fiery half century to anchor UMT Markhors’ two-wicket win over a fighting Engro Dolphins on the fourth day of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
Nafay’s 41-ball 68 spiced with four sixes and as many fours guided UMT Markhors to overhaul the modest 129-run target in 18.5 overs to give Markhors their second win in as many games.
The Misbah-ul-Haq mentored team is now second with four points while ABL Stallions are top of the table, also with four points from two matches but have a superior net run-rate.
The 22-year-old Nafay from Karachi lifted his team from the early loss of Fakhar Zaman (nought), Muhammad Shahzad (11, 9b, 2x4s) and Abdul Samad (1, 3b), adding 29 for the fourth wicket with skipper Iftikhar Ahmed who made five.
Spinner Qasim Akram dismissed Nafay leg-before and then two more wickets fell as Dolphins fought back but Mohammad Nawaz made sure the chase was completed with a cautious 19-ball 18 not out including two fours while Akif Javed hit the winning boundary.
Dolphins, who have now lost both their matches, were given an ideal start by fast bowler Sameen Gul who took three early wickets but other than him no bowler could detrack the rampaging Markhors.
Earlier, sent into bat, Engro Dolphins lost Sahibzada Farhan in the first over, without scoring. Muhammad Akhlaq hit a 33-ball 40 studded with two sixes and three boundaries while Mirza Tahir Baig knocked 28-ball 29 with two sixes and a boundary.
Dolphins were relying on vice-captain Qasim Akram who scored 14 and experienced batter Umar Amin who managed just 11 as they slumped from 81-2 to 128-9. Nawaz grabbed 3-28 while fast-rising pacer Akif Javed finished with 2-33.
Scores in brief:
Match 5 – UMT Markhors beat Engro Dolphins by two wickets, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Engro Dolphins 128-9 in 20 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 40, Mirza Tahir Baig 29; Mohammad Nawaz 3-28, Akif Javed 2-33)
UMT Markhors 132-8 in 18.5 overs (Khawaja Mohammad Nafay 68, Mohammad Nawaz 18 not out; Sameen Gul 3-23, Qasim Akram 2-11)
Player of the match – Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (UMT Markhors)
Tomorrow’s fixture: Nurpur Lions vs Lake City Panthers, 12pm at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
