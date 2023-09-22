Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Julian Nagelsmann has been given nine months to revive flailing Germany ahead of hosting Euro 2024 after being named as the sacked Hansi Flick's successor as national team coach on Friday

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Julian Nagelsmann has been given nine months to revive flailing Germany ahead of hosting Euro 2024 after being named as the sacked Hansi Flick's successor as national team coach on Friday.

Germany sacked Flick with the national team struggling, the German football association (DFB) fearing another embarrassing performance in a major tournament, this time as hosts at next year's European championships.

Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann has signed a deal until the end of next July, allowing the 36-year-old to leave after Euro 2024.

"We have a European Championship in our own country -- that's something special," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

"I have a great desire to take on this challenge."

Flick, who became the first coach in Germany history to be sacked, had won just four of 17 matches leading up to his dismissal and took the team to a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



DFB president Bernd Neuendorf called Nagelsmann "an outstanding coach" and said: "We are convinced (he) will ensure that the national team inspires its fans and that the Euros are also a sporting success.

Flick was sacked after a humiliating 4-1 friendly loss to Japan in Wolfsburg in early September.

Nagelsmann, who also succeeded Flick as Bayern coach, has been jobless since he was sacked by the German champions in March.

DFB sporting director Rudi Voeller called Nagelsmann "an absolute football expert" and said he had "proven himself at a very young age for a head coach".

Benjamin Glueck and Sandro Wagner have been appointed as Nagelsmann's assistants.

Nagelsmann was seen as a rising star after impressive spells at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann was mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of top club vacancies over the summer, being linked with English sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.



Voeller took the reins on a "one-off" basis for Germany's 2-1 win over France in Dortmund, but said his main task was to find a permanent successor.

Nagelsmann said the victory over France was "the beginning" of the team's journey to Euro 2024.

Germany's next assignment is a tour to the United States in October, playing friendlies against the USA and Mexico.