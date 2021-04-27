UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nagelsmann To Coach Bayern Munich From Next Season: Club

Muhammad Rameez 24 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Nagelsmann to coach Bayern Munich from next season: club

Julian Nagelsmann will take over as Bayern Munich coach from next season to replace Hansi Flick, the reigning German and European champions announced on Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Julian Nagelsmann will take over as Bayern Munich coach from next season to replace Hansi Flick, the reigning German and European champions announced on Tuesday.

Nagelsmann, 33, will move from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract after Flick, whose relationship with the club's powerful sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has deteriorated, asked to be released from his contract.

"FC Bayern agreed to current head coach Hansi Flick's request to have his contract terminated on 30 June 2021, two years earlier than its original expiry date," the club said in a statement.

Nagelsmann has never hidden his desire to coach Bayern, especially as he comes from the Bavaria region.

Last season, he led Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Champions League and this season his side has replaced Borussia Dortmund as Bayern's main title challengers.

Related Topics

German Leipzig June From Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Javed Miandad says Babar Azam is the best player i ..

13 minutes ago

Rodgers hails 'phenomenal' Iheanacho as Leicester ..

3 minutes ago

Govt tightens restrictions to curb corona spread: ..

3 minutes ago

Germany raises 2021 growth forecast to 3.5% from 3 ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Slams Western Attempts to ..

4 minutes ago

FANR appoints First Chief Storytelling Officer in ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.