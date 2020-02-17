Nagir Magsi wins 15th Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Nadir Magsi has won the 15th Cholistan Rally on Sunday by finishing the track in 13 hours and 15 minutes.

He remained champion in the main event (prepared category) which comprised total track of 466 kilometres in two rounds.

Asif Fazal remained second after finishing the race in 13 hours 21 minutes while Faisal Khan Shadikhel got the third position with a finish time of 13 hours 27 minutes. The women category event was won by Tashna Patel. Maham Sheeraz got the second position while Salman Marwat Khan remained third in women's category.

As many as 43 vehicles took part in the prepared category race.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal and Chairman Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Sohail Zafar Cheema gave the trophy to the winner in the closing ceremony held at Derawar Fort.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf were also present at the occasion.