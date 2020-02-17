UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nagir Magsi Wins 15th Cholistan Rally

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Nagir Magsi wins 15th Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Nadir Magsi has won the 15th Cholistan Rally on Sunday by finishing the track in 13 hours and 15 minutes.

He remained champion in the main event (prepared category) which comprised total track of 466 kilometres in two rounds.

Asif Fazal remained second after finishing the race in 13 hours 21 minutes while Faisal Khan Shadikhel got the third position with a finish time of 13 hours 27 minutes. The women category event was won by Tashna Patel. Maham Sheeraz got the second position while Salman Marwat Khan remained third in women's category.

As many as 43 vehicles took part in the prepared category race.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal and Chairman Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Sohail Zafar Cheema gave the trophy to the winner in the closing ceremony held at Derawar Fort.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Punjab Vehicles Bahawalpur Women Sunday Nadir Magsi Cholistan Event Race

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives former British Prime ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati women&#039;s a ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects ..

2 hours ago

MOHAP announces new case of Coronavirus in UAE

3 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.