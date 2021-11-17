UrduPoint.com

Nahaqi School Win First Position In Kabaddi, 2nd In Tug Of War

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:36 PM

Government Comprehensive Model Higher Secondary School Nahaqi bagged first position in District Peshawar School Kabaddi Tournament and remained second in Tug of War

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Government Comprehensive Model Higher Secondary school Nahaqi bagged first position in District Peshawar School Kabaddi Tournament and remained second in Tug of War.

In the Kabaddi final, Nahaqi School defeated Government Higher Secondary School Armor by 39 points to 8.

Captain Mohammad Saleem, Vice Captain Roman Khan, Zaidullah and Sadiq from Nahaqi School played well. The Nahaqi School team will now play the regional final of Kabaddi. It may be recalled that Nahaqi School also won the final of Peshawar District in the U16 Inter-School cricket Championship. School Principal Aql Gul, Team In-charge Senior Physical education Teacher Farmanullah and Fazal Haq congratulated the team.

