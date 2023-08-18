Open Menu

Nahida Khan Appointed Manager Of Pakistan Women's Team

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore, 18 August 2023: Former international cricketer Nahida Khan has been appointed as the manager of Pakistan women's team for the forthcoming South Africa women's series, which is set to commence in Karachi from 1 September. Nahida has been appointed for the South Africa series only, while Ayesha Ashhar will return as the team manager for Asian Games.

36-year-old Nahida, who represented Pakistan in 120 matches, scored 2,014 runs and took one wicket, retired from international cricket in June this year. In a brief coaching stint, Nahida worked as the assistant coach of Blasters in the Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament held in Karachi from 19 May to 4 June. Previously, she deputised head coach Taufiq Umar's Amazons side, which won the Women's League exhibition matches 2-1 against Super Women in March.

In the team management, Nahida will be joined by another former international cricketer Kamran Hussain, who will replace Saleem Jaffar as bowling coach. Mauhtashim Rashid, who had previously worked as head coach of the women's team, is named interim head coach of the national side for South Africa and Asian Games after Mark Coles resigned from the post last week.

Player support personnel: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Kamran Hussain (bowling coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Zubair Ahmed (analyst), Rifat Asghar Gill (physiotherapist) and Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager)--

