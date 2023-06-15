UrduPoint.com

Nahida Khan Retires From International Cricket

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2023 | 12:01 PM

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida khan is the only female cricketer from Balochistan to represent Pakistan as she represented the national women’s team in 120 international matches, scoring 2,014 runs and taking one wicket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, June 15th, 2023) Nahida Khan on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket 14 years after making her ODI debut in Bogra, Bangladesh against Sri Lanka on 7 February 2009.

Nahida became the only female cricketer from Balochistan to represent Pakistan as she represented the national women’s team in 120 international matches, scoring 2,014 runs and taking one wicket. She holds the record for the most catches in an ODI innings, taking four catches in Pakistan’s 94-run win over Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2018.

She also represented Pakistan in three 50-over World Cups (2013, 2017 and 2022) and in four T20 World Cups (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

Nahida has also made a foray into the field of coaching, having recently worked as the assistant coach of Blasters in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament held in Karachi. Previously, she deputised head coach Taufiq Umar’s Amazons side, which won the Women’s League exhibition matches 2-1 against Super Women in March.

Reflecting on her retirement, Nahida Khan said: “I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket board for their guidance and belief in my abilities. I also want to thank the passionate fans who supported throughout my journey, both in Pakistan and across the globe.”

Head of Women’s Cricket, Tania Mallick said: “Nahida Khan's contribution to women's cricket in Pakistan will be remembered. Her dedication, skill, and constant determination have left an indelible mark on the game, inspiring generations of cricketers to follow their dreams and pursue greatness.

“As Nahida embarks on the next chapter of her life, the cricketing fraternity, fans, and well-wishers extend their warmest wishes.”

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket T20 Balochistan World Bangladesh Sri Lanka February March Women 2017 2016 2018 Family From Coach

Recent Stories

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

11 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

20 minutes ago
 Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan ..

Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan facility at more favourable te ..

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotsp ..

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotspots, UN Security Council hears

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.