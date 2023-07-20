Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

(@Abdulla99267510)

Naila's incredible mountaineering journey includes conquering legendary peaks like Everest, K2, Lhotse, Annapurna, G1, G2, and Nanga Parbat, among others.

ISLAMABAD: In a remarkable feat for Pakistani women in mountaineering, Naila Kiani on Thursday achieved a historic milestone by successfully summitting Broad Peak, the 12th highest peak in the world standing at an impressive 8,047 meters.

This remarkable achievement makes her the first Pakistani woman to conquer all 8,000-meter peaks within the country.

Naila's incredible mountaineering journey includes conquering legendary peaks like Everest, K2, Lhotse, Annapurna, G1, G2, and Nanga Parbat, among others. Her unparalleled determination and skill have inspired mountaineers and adventure enthusiasts worldwide.

The Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) , Karrar Haidri, proudly announced Naila's accomplishment, stating, "Naila has successfully ascended Pakistan's fifth and final 8,000-meter peak at 2.03 am today [Thursday]." He further added that she is not only the first Pakistani woman to summit Broad Peak but has also completed the climb of all five 8,000-meter peaks in Pakistan, as well as eight 8,000-meter peaks worldwide.

Just two weeks before her Broad Peak triumph, Naila had successfully climbed the 8,126-meter Nanga Parbat, earning her the distinction of being the first-ever Pakistani woman to summit seven peaks worldwide with altitudes exceeding 8,000 meters.

The expedition was generously sponsored by the BARD Foundation.

Nanga Parbat, with a death probability of 21%, is known as the treacherous "Killer Mountain," but Naila fearlessly embraced the challenge and accomplished her mission. She expressed immense joy in bringing global pride to her beloved country and dedicated all her achievements to her homeland, its people, and her supportive sponsors, the BARD Foundation.

Before conquering Broad Peak, Naila had already left her mark in history by scaling Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, standing at a breathtaking 8,849 meters above sea level.

Additionally, she had triumphed over Mount Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain at 8,516 meters, Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in 2021, Gasherbrum-I (8,068m), and K2 (8,611m) in July 2022, and Annapurna I (8,091m) in 2023. Her exceptional achievements continue to inspire and motivate mountaineers around the globe.