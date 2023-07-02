Naila, Samina first Pak women to summit Nanga Parbat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Naila Kiani and Samina Baig on Sunday became the first Pakistani women to scale the majestic Nanga Parbat, standing tall at an inspirational height of 8,125 meters.

"Naila climbed Nanga Parbat at 10:18am today" Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Karrar Haidri told APP.

"She has now ascended seven of the enormous 8,000-meter peaks on the planet, establishing her as one of the most talented climbers of our time," he added.

The legendary Everest, the difficult K2, the commanding Lhotse, the perilous Annapurna, the elusive G1, and the G2 are just a few of the mountains she has conquered before.

Numerous mountaineers and adventure fans all over the world are inspired by Naila Kiani's unwavering resolve, unmatched abilities, and unwavering attitude.

"Naila serves as a bright example of how people can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles," Haidri added.

Naila's feat was followed by Samina Baig, who along with compatriot man mountaineer Rizwan Dad summited the peak at 11:08am.

Meanwhile, eight other climbers also made it to the top of the peak.

Eid Muhammad, Ahmed Baig, Waqar Ali, Saeed Karim, Liaqat Karim, Shah Daulat ascended the peak without supplemental oxygen. Wajid Nagri and Suzzane also climbed the peak.