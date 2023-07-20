Open Menu

Naila Submits Broad Peak To Become First Pak Woman To Climb Country's All 8,000-meter Peaks

Muhammad Rameez Published July 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Naila Kiani became a trailblazer for Pakistani women in mountaineering on Thursday as she successfully submitted Broad Peak (8,047-meter), the 12th highest peak in the world.

"Naila has successfully ascended Pakistan's fifth and final 8,000-meter peak at 2:03 AM today (Thursday)," Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Karrar Haidri said in a statement "She is also the first Pakistani woman to ascend Broad Peak, complete the climb of all five 8,000-meter peaks in Pakistan, and scale eight 8,000-meter peaks worldwide," he added.

"The legendary Everest, the difficult K2, the commanding Lhotse, the perilous Annapurna, the elusive G1 and the G2, and the majestic Nanga Parbat are just a few of the mountains she has climbed before. Numerous mountaineers and adventure fans all over the world are inspired by Naila's unwavering resolve, unmatched abilities, and unwavering attitude.""Naila serves as a bright example of how people can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles," Haidri said.

