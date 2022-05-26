UrduPoint.com

Naila Wins DC Haripur Inter-College Badminton Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Naila wins DC Haripur Inter-College Badminton title

Naila clinched the trophy after defeating Hiraj in the final of the three-day Deputy Commissioner Haripur Inter-College Women Badminton Championship organized by District Sports Officer Haripur here on Thursday

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) ::Naila clinched the trophy after defeating Hiraj in the final of the three-day Deputy Commissioner Haripur Inter-College Women Badminton Championship organized by District sports Officer Haripur here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur for Finance and Planning and Assistant Commissioner Azqa Iqra graced the occasion as guests. Principal of the Peace College Khalid Khan, District Sports Officer Faisal Javed, Administrator Grounds Tuseef Ahmad, teaching staff and players were also present.

A total of 16 teams took part in the Championship from various public and private colleges wherein Naila of Government Girls College No. 2 Haripur defeated Hiraj of the Peace College by 2-1, the score was 21-19, 17-21 and 21-18.

DPE Peace College Danish was also present. Naila of Govt College No. 2 defeated Hiraj of Peace College by 2-1 and Sania took third position. At the end of the event Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning gave away trophies and cash prize among the players.

Related Topics

Sports Badminton Haripur Women Event From Government

Recent Stories

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Insta ..

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

57 minutes ago
 Makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Shangh ..

Makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Shanghai closes

1 minute ago
 Three unregistered factories sealed in Mardan

Three unregistered factories sealed in Mardan

1 minute ago
 Tax info can be obtained from excise deptt's websi ..

Tax info can be obtained from excise deptt's website

1 minute ago
 PTI long march results increased pollutants' ratio ..

PTI long march results increased pollutants' ratio in Capital's atmosphere

4 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 16 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 16 new local COVID-19 infections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.