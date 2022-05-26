Naila wins DC Haripur Inter-College Badminton title

Naila clinched the trophy after defeating Hiraj in the final of the three-day Deputy Commissioner Haripur Inter-College Women Badminton Championship organized by District Sports Officer Haripur here on Thursday

Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur for Finance and Planning and Assistant Commissioner Azqa Iqra graced the occasion as guests. Principal of the Peace College Khalid Khan, District Sports Officer Faisal Javed, Administrator Grounds Tuseef Ahmad, teaching staff and players were also present.

A total of 16 teams took part in the Championship from various public and private colleges wherein Naila of Government Girls College No. 2 Haripur defeated Hiraj of the Peace College by 2-1, the score was 21-19, 17-21 and 21-18.

DPE Peace College Danish was also present. Naila of Govt College No. 2 defeated Hiraj of Peace College by 2-1 and Sania took third position. At the end of the event Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning gave away trophies and cash prize among the players.