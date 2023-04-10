Close
Najam Sethi Addresses Rumors About Babar Azam’s Captaincy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Najam Sethi addresses rumors about Babar Azam’s captaincy

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman says  he expect the committees to be in the best position to advise him to make decision on merit.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Monday responded to the rumors about Babar Azam's captaincy.

Taking to Twitter, Sethi said that for several months there had been discussion in cricket and media circles about the benefits and drawbacks of keeping Babar Azam as captain. There has been discussion about making Babar Azam captain in all three formats of the game.

Sethi said that this decision is up to the chairman. He said that he had previously consulted with the chairman of the selection committee, Shahid Afridi, and now with Haroon Rashid.

They said that both committees believed that this issue should be discussed at the merit level.

After that, both committees arrived at the conclusion that the situation should be left as it is. I have expressed all of these circumstances in public.

Najam Sethi said that the ultimate analysis is that the decision would be based on the success or failure of the current situation.

He said they also said that selectors, directors of cricket operations, and head coaches will guide me in moving forward.

“I expect them to be in the best position to advise me. The Chairman PCB further said that we should support Babar and not make this matter controversial for the national team's sake,” he added.

