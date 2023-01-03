UrduPoint.com

Najam Sethi Approves Revival Of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions And District/Zonal Cricket Associations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2023 | 11:52 AM

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations

The issuance of the notifications mean 16 Regional Cricket Associations will now participate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and eight departments will compete in the Patron’s Trophy during the 2023-24 season, beginning in August.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) : Najam Sethi, the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, formally approved notifications for the restoration of Departments/Services Organisations, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations under the PCB Constitution 2014.

The issuance of the notifications mean 16 Regional Cricket Associations will now participate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and eight departments will compete in the Patron’s Trophy during the 2023-24 season, beginning in August.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Monday.

In addition to these tournaments, Grade-II, 50-over and 20-over events will also be organised for the regional and departmental side during the 2023-24 domestic cricket season, details of which will be announced in due course.

The Departments/Services Organisation, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations were replaced by the six Cricket and 90 City Cricket Associations in the PCB Constitution 2019, which was repealed in December 2022.

“In pursuance of Ministry’s notifications dated 22 December 2022 regarding repealing of Constitution of the Pakistan Cricket board notified vide SRO 1045(1)/2019 dated 19 August 2019 and Ministry’s notification dated 22 December 2022 regarding restoration of the PCB Constitution 2014, the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board hereby formally announces the restoration of all Departments/Service Organisations, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Association as recognised by the Board under the PCB Constitution 2014,” the notification said, adding: “and further actions will be taken in due course.

Mr Najam Sethi: “I am pleased to confirm the formal restoration of Departments/Services Organisation, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations under the PCB Constitution 2014.

“It is our endeavor, resolve and commitment to all our cricketers that we will provide them equal and fair opportunities to display their talent so that they can make their careers in the sport. This can only be achieved when we will expand our cricket canvas, which was unfortunately restricted and limited to a small number of cricketers and teams in 2019. This approach not only affected the livelihood of hundreds of cricketers and resulted in a talent drain, but also failed to highlight and produce cricketers with exceptional skills as in the past that, in turn, adversely impacted the standards, performances and rankings of our national sides in the international arena.

“Although we cannot undo the wrong policies of the past four seasons, what we can do is to quickly revert to our tried, tested and winning cricket model and structure so that the sport and cricketers can excel and thrive. We are making good progress in this regard and more announcements that are in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and our cricketers will be made in due course.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Najam Sethi PCB Progress August December 2019 All Best

Recent Stories

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

7 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

28 minutes ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd January 2023

3 hours ago
 Carnival of trumpets and colour returns to Cape To ..

Carnival of trumpets and colour returns to Cape Town

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.