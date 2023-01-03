Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations

(@Abdulla99267510)

The issuance of the notifications mean 16 Regional Cricket Associations will now participate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and eight departments will compete in the Patron’s Trophy during the 2023-24 season, beginning in August.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) : Najam Sethi, the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, formally approved notifications for the restoration of Departments/Services Organisations, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations under the PCB Constitution 2014.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Monday.

In addition to these tournaments, Grade-II, 50-over and 20-over events will also be organised for the regional and departmental side during the 2023-24 domestic cricket season, details of which will be announced in due course.

The Departments/Services Organisation, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations were replaced by the six Cricket and 90 City Cricket Associations in the PCB Constitution 2019, which was repealed in December 2022.

“In pursuance of Ministry’s notifications dated 22 December 2022 regarding repealing of Constitution of the Pakistan Cricket board notified vide SRO 1045(1)/2019 dated 19 August 2019 and Ministry’s notification dated 22 December 2022 regarding restoration of the PCB Constitution 2014, the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board hereby formally announces the restoration of all Departments/Service Organisations, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Association as recognised by the Board under the PCB Constitution 2014,” the notification said, adding: “and further actions will be taken in due course.

Mr Najam Sethi: “I am pleased to confirm the formal restoration of Departments/Services Organisation, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations under the PCB Constitution 2014.

“It is our endeavor, resolve and commitment to all our cricketers that we will provide them equal and fair opportunities to display their talent so that they can make their careers in the sport. This can only be achieved when we will expand our cricket canvas, which was unfortunately restricted and limited to a small number of cricketers and teams in 2019. This approach not only affected the livelihood of hundreds of cricketers and resulted in a talent drain, but also failed to highlight and produce cricketers with exceptional skills as in the past that, in turn, adversely impacted the standards, performances and rankings of our national sides in the international arena.

“Although we cannot undo the wrong policies of the past four seasons, what we can do is to quickly revert to our tried, tested and winning cricket model and structure so that the sport and cricketers can excel and thrive. We are making good progress in this regard and more announcements that are in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and our cricketers will be made in due course.”