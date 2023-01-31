Najam Sethi briefs PM on PSL 8, revival of departmental cricket

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s Interim Management Committee Najam Sethi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him on the upcoming PSL8 and revival of departmental cricket

Najam Sethi apprised the prime minister of the steps taken for the revival of departmental cricket and for the success of the Pakistan Super League's 8th edition, scheduled to be held in February 2023.

The prime minister appreciated Najam Sethi's efforts for the promotion of cricket in Pakistan and instructed him to keep up the dedication.

