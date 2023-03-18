Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better than IPL’s

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PCB Chairman that over 150 million people watched Pakistan Super League on it digital platform.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi claimed that the media ratings of Pakistan Super League had been far better than that of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Najam Sethi said that millions of people watched PSL online.

He made this revelation while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

The PCB Chairman said, “There was a huge crowd and huge ticket sales this year,”. He also said that the PSL was only at the half stage, so I asked about our digital rating.

“ PSL is getting rating of more than 11. So it would be 18 or 20, as it completes," he added.

He also stated that over a 150 million people watched it on digital platforms.

He also stated that at the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL was more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will lock horns tonight at Gaddafi Stadium.