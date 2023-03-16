Najam Sethi congratulates Ahsan Raza

Najam Sethi, Chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, has congratulated Ahsan Raza on his promotion to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and has also thanked Aleem Dar for his services as an elite panelist for nearly two decades and showcasing the soft and positive image of Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Najam Sethi, Chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, has congratulated Ahsan Raza on his promotion to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and has also thanked Aleem Dar for his services as an elite panelist for nearly two decades and showcasing the soft and positive image of Pakistan.

Ahsan has been a member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires since 2010 and is the first to reach the 50 T20Is-mark as an umpire. Overall, he has umpired in 72 T20Is, along with seven Tests and 41 ODIs.

Ahsan Raza will replace compatriot Aleem Dar on the panel, who had joined the distinguished group in 2004. Aleem officiated in a world record 435 international matches, including a record 144 Tests and 222 ODIs, and 69 T20Is. Aleem won the ICC Umpire of the Year award for three successive years from 2009 from 2011.

Najam Sethi said on Thursday : "It is a moment of great pride and joy for the whole nation that Ahsan Raza has become the third Pakistan umpire to be appointed to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. I want to congratulate Ahsan on this wonderful achievement and I am sure he will continue to work hard with dedication and passion to enhance the image and profile of this noble profession.

"Ahsan is a great inspiration for many young and upcoming umpires and his elevation demonstrates we have talented umpires in Pakistan who are skilled enough to break into the top category.

I hope we, at the PCB, will continue to utilise his expertise, knowledge and experience in our domestic and international matches.

"I also want to congratulate Aleem Dar on his successful career as an elite panelist. He was the first Pakistani to become a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires way back in 2004 and since then, he has established himself as one of the most respected and highly-qualified umpires in the business.

"Throughout his outstanding career, he earned worldwide appreciation and accolades through his work ethics, undivided commitment to the game, good decision-making and excellent man management skills. He will remain as one of the best and finest to have ever served on the elite panel.

"Aleem has been a role model for umpires across generations. The PCB will be very fortunate to make the most of his presence and availability by integrating him in our system so that he can groom, mentor and tutor young umpires which, in turn, will help in significant improvement in the quality of umpiring in our domestic cricket and also produce umpires who can go on to represent Pakistan in the international and elite panels."