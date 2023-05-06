Najam Sethi felicitates Pakistan cricket team for grabbing top position in ICC ODI ranking

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi has congratulated the Pakistan Cricket squad on becoming world no.1 in ICC One-Day International category

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ):Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi has congratulated the Pakistan Cricket squad on becoming world no.1 in ICC One-Day International category.

He, in his Saturday late-night message, said that the Pakistan team got the first position in the ICC ODI ranking by defeating New Zealand in the fourth ODI match in the metropolis. He said that it was a happy moment.

Najam Sethi said, 'I am proud of this team and wish the best for them.' He said that Pakistan Cricket team captain Babar Azam, the whole team, and the coaching staff deserved the appreciation at this great moment.

The PCB Chairman recalled that in his previous tenure as PCB chairman the Pakistan team had achieved a landmark by becoming the number one team in the lists of Test and T20I.

He hoped that this training would also help win Asia Cup and then World Cup.