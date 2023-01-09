UrduPoint.com

Najam Sethi Felicitates Veteran Cricketers On Winning Inaugural Over-60s Cricket World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 09, 2023 | 07:11 PM

The Chairman of PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi has felicitated the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) on winning the inaugural Over-60s Cricket World Cup at Brisbane, here on Monday

He said, "It gives me great pleasure to draft this congratulations message for the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association, which has continued to raise Pakistan's flag by showcasing their passion for cricket at a world stage.

"Their latest success was in Brisbane where they defeated New Zealand by seven wickets to win the inaugural Over-60s Cricket World Cup. I am sure this success provided some inspiration to the Pakistan men's side that reached the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 two months later in Melbourne." "The PVCA has been regularly holding healthy and competitive cricket activities to keep former professional cricketers involved and associated with the sport they once dominated.

For these activities, they generate their own funds, resources and training camps, which is quite admirable and reflects their commitment, passion and love for the game that brings all of us together as a proud nation.

He said that the PVCA has a busy 2023 cricket schedule, with over-50s World Cup in Cape Town in March and over-40s World Cup in Karachi in September/Octobers, besides a series of other international and domestic competitions.

"I hope the PVCA will achieve more accomplishments in the upcoming events. As a die-hard cricket fan, supporter and follower, I will keep a track of their activities in 2023 and continue to support them in their endeavours in any way I can," he added.

