Najam Sethi relieved of duties as PCB management committee chairman

The latest reports say that the termination of the committee's term, as outlined in a notification, took effect on June 20.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) witnessed a significant change on Tuesday as Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PCB management committee, along with all other members, were officially denotified.

Sethi had previously announced his decision to step down as the head of PCB, effectively removing himself from the race to become the next board chairman. Speculation had been circulating regarding the return of Zaka Ashraf, leading to uncertainty surrounding Sethi's continuation after the interim period. It seemed likely that Sethi would have been appointed as the chairman of the board, but the recent political dynamics had fueled speculation.

In a tweet, Mr Sethi expressed his intention to avoid being a source of conflict between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. He emphasized the detrimental impact of instability and uncertainty on the PCB and stated that he would not be a candidate for the chairmanship. Sethi's tweet alluded to the ongoing political negotiations surrounding the chairman's seat, with Shehbaz Sharif, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan and the PCB patron, and Asif Ali Zardari, a prominent coalition partner in the government, playing significant roles.

The tradition in Pakistan cricket dictates that the PCB board of governors' appointment is usually the prime minister's prerogative, leading to the board chairman selection. Normally, the PCB chairman would be chosen from the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), Sharif's party. However, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by Zardari, insisted on their right to nominate a candidate as they oversee Pakistan sports through the ministry for inter-provincial coordination (IPC).

Although the prime minister is yet to announce the two nominated Names, insiders suggest that Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday, a renowned Supreme Court lawyer, are likely to be nominated. Both individuals will be added to the 10-member board of governors (BoG), and one of the prime minister's direct nominees is expected to be elected as PCB chairman for a three-year term. Ashraf is the frontrunner for the position, and the election process is typically a mere formality.

Ashraf's return after a hiatus of nine years marks a temporary end to the protracted struggle for power that unfolded between him and Sethi from 2013 to 2014. During that period, the chairmanship changed hands multiple times due to their legal battle.

The situation was ultimately resolved when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif removed Ashraf and appointed Sethi. However, after extensive mediation between the involved parties, Sethi had to step aside to make room for Ashraf.

Since Ramiz Raja was removed as chairman and the 2019 constitution of the board was discarded in December last year, Sethi had been managing the PCB on an interim basis. Initially, Sethi's committee was granted 120 days to reinstate the 2014 constitution and revive the regional and department structure in domestic cricket. The committee was also responsible for forming the board of governors and electing a chairman.

This decision resulted in the dismissal of the six-team provincial model for domestic cricket, which had been established under the supervision of former premier Imran Khan. The revised domestic structure will consist of 16 regions, including the reintroduction of departments. Four regions and four departments will be granted a board seat at the PCB for a three-year term.

The 2014 constitution also mandates the formation of a board of governors comprising ten members: four regional representatives, four representatives of services organizations, and two members directly nominated by the PCB patron.

Over the past six months, Sethi's management committee has overseen the appointment of a predominantly overseas coaching staff for Pakistan, with former head coach Mickey Arthur assuming the part-time role of director of cricket.

During his short tenure, Sethi grappled with several challenging issues, one of which was Pakistan's hosting of the Asia Cup and its implications for their potential participation in the World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October of this year. Just three days ago, Sethi had mentioned that Pakistan's participation in the event would be subject to the approval of the Pakistani government. This pressing matter will now fall into the hands of Sethi's successor.

With the denotification of Najam Sethi and the impending appointment of Zaka Ashraf as the new chairman, the PCB enters a new chapter. The cricketing landscape in Pakistan will be shaped by the decisions and leadership of the incoming board, as they navigate the complexities of politics, governance, and the development of the sport in the country. Only time will tell how these changes will impact the future of Pakistani cricket.